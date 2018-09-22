MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A workshop building was destroyed in a fire Friday evening in Montague.
According to Montague Center Fire Chief, David Hansen, the structure was quite a distance away from the home on the property.
Firefighters were called to 43 Highland Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and when they arrived on scene the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Hansen also explained to Western Mass News that there were a couple of boats and vehicles nearby which firefighters were able to keep the flames away from.
While firefighters were able to knock the fire down, the workshop building has been declared a total loss.
Luckily, there were no injuries in relation to this fire.
Hansen says they have not been able to determine a cause yet.
The Montague Center Fire Department continues to investigate.
