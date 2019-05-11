SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The World's Largest Pancake Breakfast was held today in downtown Springfield.
Thousands of people attended the event and enjoyed delicious pancakes.
The smell of bacon and pancakes filled the streets of downtown Springfield, as the community celebrated the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast.
Tables full of adults and kids took over Main Street, while hardworking chefs were busy flipping flapjacks.
“They were really good, nice, and fluffy," Springfield resident Antonia Gardner tells us.
Local businesses and non-profits prepped and served over 900 pounds of bacon and 500 gallons of pancake batter.
All of these items were donated by various businesses in western Mass to help the community come together and enjoy this great event.
“That’s why I like it, because," added Gardner. "We come together and it's always peaceful. It's nice to come together and everyone having a good time together. I love it!”
Even our Western Mass News crews joined in on the fun, taking photos with viewers and handing out some pretty cool swag.
The Sci-Tech Jazz Band provided the tunes.
Also in attendance were the Springfield Police and Fire Departments.
For the last thirty-six years, the pancakes have been a tradition in the heart of Springfield, and many are hopeful this tradition will continue on for years to come.
