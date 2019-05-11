SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The smell of pancakes and bacon are taking over downtown Springfield this morning for the 'World's Largest Pancake Breakfast.'
Thousands are expected in downtown... in the heart of Springfield to celebrate this tradition.
The 'World's Largest Pancake Breakfast' started at 8 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.
It's $3 for adults and $1 for children.
Western Mass News is downtown where volunteers have been preparing all morning.
The Spirit of Springfield says 990 lbs of Smithfield bacon and 500 gallons of pancake batter from Performance Food Group is what is being cooked up this year for the breakfast!
[READ MORE: What goes into preparing the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast]
Up and down main street you can see volunteers getting ready to serve the community.
This event has been going on the for the last 36 years so it's a tradition for many families here in Springfield and across western Mass.
This year the pancake party is sponsored by MGM Springfield and will include traditional pancakes, bacon, coffee, milk, juice and mini muffins.
All of these items were donated by various businesses in western Mass. to help the community come together and enjoy this great event.
Also this year, plenty of activities will be going on throughout the morning.
Right at Court Square you can see displays of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, Springfield Police and Fire departments.
And there is also a performance by the Sci-Tech Jazz Band.
Multiple businesses and non-profits will be in attendance today interacting with the community.
Going too? Share your photos with us! Send using the app or E-mail to: shareit@westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News will also be there today...so make sure you come down and say hi to some of your favorite news personalities!
