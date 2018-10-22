BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Game one of the World Series between the Red Sox and Dodgers kicks off on Tuesday.
The grounds crew at Fenway Park is making sure everything is ready.
With more than 24 hours until game one, it's game on inside Fenway Park as grounds crews work diligently to get everything ready for first pitch.
The World Series has arrived in Boston. From the banners that say ALDS to ALCS to World Series, Maribeth Moriarty and her team outfit it all.
"I am a woman-owned business, and I've been doing signs in this park for about 22 years," said Moriarty,
"Seen some World Series, seen a lot of postseason and now we're getting ready for another win. It never gets old," Moriarty continued.
It may be cold outside but the sprinklers are on, and everything from the windows to the Green Monster are getting washed and ready.
"It's a lot of attention to detail. I couldn't be prouder of the crew," said David Mellor, Senior Grounds Director at Fenway Park.
As Mellor explained, the cold temperatures can set the grass back.
Woven tarps on the field are there to actually keep the soil warm and trick an already tricky mother nature.
"We really stress safety and playability which is our number one priority. We do take a lot of pride in the aesthetics but safety and playability is always the first thing," Mellor continued.
Western Mass News will be there for live coverage of the World Series at Fenway Park Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.
Be sure to tune in to FOX6 after our newscasts to watch the game.
