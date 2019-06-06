A local World War II veteran on the beach that historic day recalls with clarity the blood shed and terror. Joseph Johns was just 15 when he entered the Navy. Now almost 90, to him, it might as well have been yesterday.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local World War II veteran on the beach that historic day recalls with clarity the blood shed and terror.

Joseph Johns was just 15 when he entered the Navy. Now almost 90, to him, it might as well have been yesterday.

Johns is part of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home family.

Sitting down with him on this D-Day anniversary, he remembered, clear as day, when the Navy came calling 75 years ago and he was just 15 years old.

"They said 'we would like for you to join the Navy.' I said 'You know I'm only 15 years old.' They said, 'don't say nothin,'" Johns said.

In a matter of weeks, Johns was on his way to Normandy, France.

"There were a lot of men that drowned out there because they couldn't swim in the current there," Johns added.

The Georgia native is a proficient swimmer.

"I've never been in water that cold. I could see the little beach over there that I had to get to and I just started swimming like hell," Johns explained.

As a sharp shooter, Johns received orders immediately to be a point man and continue up the hills of the beach.

"'If you see any Germans, shoot 'em.' I said 'what in the hell does a German look like?' He said 'they all have green uniforms on,'" Johns recounted.

Johns told Western Mass News that he stumbled on a large pipe coming out of the ground, from which he could hear men speaking German.

Turned out it was an air pipe with soldiers hiding, waiting to fire on Allied troops.

"I reached back behind my back and I got a hand grenade and dropped it in the pipe. It really raised hell," Johns said.

That day still brings emotions to the surface.

"Let me tell ya, I was a scared boy and I never been scared before...A lot of boys laying on that beach dying, I didn't die," Johns explained.

Johns was part of the underwater demolition teams, called frogmen. We now call them Navy SEALs. He went on to serve 23-years in the Navy, with tours in Korea and Vietnam.

