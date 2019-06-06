A local World War II veteran on the beach that historic day recalls with clarity the blood shed and terror. Joseph Johns was just 15 when he entered the Navy. Now almost 90, to him, it might as well have been yesterday.
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local World War II veteran on the beach that historic day recalls with clarity the blood shed and terror.
Joseph Johns was just 15 when he entered the Navy. Now almost 90, to him, it might as well have been yesterday.
Johns is part of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home family.
Sitting down with him on this D-Day anniversary, he remembered, clear as day, when the Navy came calling 75 years ago and he was just 15 years old.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, watch a flyover during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Udo Hartung from Frankfurt, Germany, a World War II reenactor holds the U.S. flag as he stands at dawn on Omaha Beach, in Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019 during commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
World War II reenactors stand looking out to sea on Omaha Beach, in Normandy, France, at dawn on Thursday, June 6, 2019 during commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Soldiers from the U.S. 75th Ranger Regiment, in period dress stand on the overlook after climbing the cliffs of Pointe-du-Hoc in Cricqueville-en-Bessin, Normandy, France, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. During the American assault of Omaha and Utah beaches on June 6, 1944, U.S. Army Rangers scaled the 100-foot cliffs to seize German artillery pieces that could have fired on the American landing troops. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
floral tributes are placed at the National Guard Monument Memorial as members of the USAREUR band plays in the background near Omaha Beach, in Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019 during commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes to veterans prior to a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron greet veterans as they arrive to a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at The Normandy American Cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, greets veterans during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
President Donald Trump participates in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look over, as a World War II veteran shows the President a photo of himself with the President in the Oval Office, during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at The Normandy American Cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, left, speak with French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron, right, wave to veterans and guests during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets veterans during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet veterans and guests as they arrive for a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
U.S. President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Ian Langsdon/POOL via AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump greets a U.S War veteran as French President Emmanuel Macron, left, looks on, during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Ian Langsdon/POOL via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron greets British Prime Minister Theresa May during a Franco-British ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings and laying the first stone of a British memorial at Ver-Sur-Mer, Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2019.(Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a Franco-British ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings at Ver-Sur-Mer, Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2019.(Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron talk after a Franco-British ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings at Ver-Sur-Mer, Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2019.(Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)
Andre Gonsalves, a member of the US Army band walks among headstones prior to a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Bishop Jean-Claude Boulanger, right, looks at veterans lowering the Union Jack as they pay their respect during a ceremony at the Cathedral of Bayeux, Normandy, Thursday June 6, 2019, as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. (Bertrand Guay/ POOL via AP)
A woman wearing military medals sits in a chair on a street ahead of a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Bayeux Cathedral in Bayeux, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathering Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A spectator shakes the hand of a British veteran who is part of a procession leaving the Bayeux Cathedral after a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Bayeux, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. The veterans will attend a service nearby at the Bayeux War Cemetery. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Bagpipers lead a procession of British World War II veterans to the Bayeux War Cemetery for a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Bayeux, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A World War II veteran arrives to the Bayeux War Cemetery for a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Bayeux, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, left, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and British Prime Minister Theresa May, second right, attend a ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery as part of D-Day celebrations, Thursday June 6, 2019 in Bayeux. (AP Photo/Francsico Seco, Pool)
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the Royal British Legion's Service of Remembrance ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery, as part of D-Day celebrations, Thursday June 6, 2019 in Bayeux. (AP Photo/Francsico Seco, Pool)
British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, and French Defense Minister Florence Parly lay a wreath of flowers during the Royal British Legion's Service of Remembrance ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery, as part of D-Day celebrations, Thursday June 6, 2019 in Bayeux. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)
British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, and French Defense Minister Florence Parly pay their respects during the Royal British Legion's Service of Remembrance ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery, as part of D-Day celebrations, Thursday June 6, 2019 in Bayeux. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)
With the silence of remembrance and respect, nations honor the memory of the fallen and the singular bravery of all Allied troops who sloshed through bloodied water to the landing beaches of Normandy, a tribute of thanks 75 years after the massive D-Day assault that doomed the Nazi occupation of France and portended the fall of Hitler's Third Reich.
"They said 'we would like for you to join the Navy.' I said 'You know I'm only 15 years old.' They said, 'don't say nothin,'" Johns said.
In a matter of weeks, Johns was on his way to Normandy, France.
"There were a lot of men that drowned out there because they couldn't swim in the current there," Johns added.
The Georgia native is a proficient swimmer.
"I've never been in water that cold. I could see the little beach over there that I had to get to and I just started swimming like hell," Johns explained.
As a sharp shooter, Johns received orders immediately to be a point man and continue up the hills of the beach.
An American paratrooper holds a Nazi prisoner at the point of his bayonet, one of many incidents during the American advance into Normandy, in France, on June 10, 1944.
American Army medical corpsmen try to assuage the grief of a little French girl with a gift of candy in France, June 17, 1944. Her head is bandaged and face swollen. Another child lies in front with his head bandaged. Both youngsters are evidently under the effects of the terror of Normandy.
A group of American assault troops who stormed a beachhead and although wounded, succeeded in gaining the comparative safety offered by a chalk-cliff , in Normandy, France, on June 8, 1944, take time out for some food and a cigarette.
American reinforcements, arrive on the beaches of Normandy from a Coast Guard landing barge into the surf on the French coast on June 23, 1944 during World War II. They will reinforce fighting units that secured the Norman beachhead and spread north toward Cherbourg.
U.S doughboys are brought ashore on the Northern Coast of France following the D-Day invasion of Normandy in World War II on June 13, 1944. The exhausted soldiers on the rubber life raft are being pulled by a group of comrades.
Marauders of the 9th Air Force bombardment group, fly over units of the Allied fleet as they approach landfall on the French coast, on June 21, 1944. Marauder groups such as these, fly constantly in close support of our advancing group forces. Their targets are enemy gun positions, bridges, railroad and highway junctions, convoys and troops concentrations.
U.S. infantrymen wade through the surf as they land at Normandy in the days following the Allies' June 1944, D-Day invasion of occupied France. An allied ship loaded with supplies and reinforcements waits on the horizon.
The American flag flies from a make-shift staff on a beach on the French Normandy coast on June 14, 1944 where allied troops fought bitterly to push back the Germans. Americans in background push a captured German ammunition cart.
A little French girl finds three admirers from the ranks of American forces who have made a speedy and successful advance through Normandy, France on June 22, 1944. From left to right,Private Robert D. Furra, Private Willie Johnson and Private C.K. Jones.
Slideshow: 15 powerful D-Day photos on the 75th anniversary of the invasion
"'If you see any Germans, shoot 'em.' I said 'what in the hell does a German look like?' He said 'they all have green uniforms on,'" Johns recounted.
Johns told Western Mass News that he stumbled on a large pipe coming out of the ground, from which he could hear men speaking German.
Turned out it was an air pipe with soldiers hiding, waiting to fire on Allied troops.
"I reached back behind my back and I got a hand grenade and dropped it in the pipe. It really raised hell," Johns said.
That day still brings emotions to the surface.
"Let me tell ya, I was a scared boy and I never been scared before...A lot of boys laying on that beach dying, I didn't die," Johns explained.
Johns was part of the underwater demolition teams, called frogmen. We now call them Navy SEALs. He went on to serve 23-years in the Navy, with tours in Korea and Vietnam.
