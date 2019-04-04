LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The sun is out and the grass is getting greener, which means it's officially golf season.

Ludlow Country Club officially opened up Thursday, and taking the first tee shot this morning was 96-year-old Homer Dubois.

Homer is a World War II, Navy veteran and former Fire Chief of Ludlow.

His friends say he's still quite the good golfer.

