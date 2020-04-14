SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents will have to wait to enjoy pancakes in downtown Springfield.
The Spirit of Springfield confirmed to Western Mass News that the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast, originally scheduled for May 9, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No make-up date has been determined just yet.
“There will be a time when our community is healthy and ready to celebrate...That is when we will come together in the middle of Main Street for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast," said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt in a statement.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added, “It is the prudent and right decision...Once we defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus, and we will, with the Spirit of Springfield, celebrate once again.”
The annual event is held each year to celebrate Springfield's founding date of May 14, 1636.
