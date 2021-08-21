SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The World's Largest Pancake Breakfast returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday.
You may have seen a few familiar faces there, including the Western Mass News crew.
This year, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was named honorary chair of the breakfast. He told Western Mass News that title carries a great honor.
"It's a great acknowledgement of the hard work my office does to be put forward as the pancake chairperson and bring people together, ya know, especially after the pandemic," Gulluni explained.
The big event made it's grand return this weekend after being cancelled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
