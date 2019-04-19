NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Stop and Shop employees are closing their ninth day of striking, as the contract negotiations with the grocery store chain continue.
Stop and Shop stores are known for having a large selection of kosher foods, but a local rabbi we spoke with says his congregation is choosing to boycott the chain in spirit of the upcoming Passover holiday.
"This holiday teaches us to be extra sensitive to people who are under oppressive conditions," Rabbi Justin David told us.
Rabbi Justin David said many of the worshipers at Congregation B'Nai Israel think nothing of driving a half hour to get their Passover staples.
"People don't want to cross picket lines," continued Rabbi David. "In the end, a drive somewhere else, a drive down to Hartford, but hasn't been a real problem for people. People understand and are willing to go the extra distance to get what they need."
He tells Western Mass News it comes down to an issue conscience.
"We all want to buy things for Passover that's coming up, but at what cost?" stated Rabbi David. "You talk to workers and you learn about what their grievances are, what their dedication has been to the company, and to the community. All we can do is really support them."
While their conviction are based in faith, other shoppers say their conversations with the strikers have convinced them to boycott as well.
"I told them that I hope they get their needs met. It's not like we live in a dessert or fifty miles from any civilization. There's other places to go," said local shopper Linda Warreiner.
