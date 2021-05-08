SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News has brought you your local news throughout the past week. In case you missed it, here are some of our top top headlines:

'Longmeadow Police warn of realistic-looking gun used in game among high school seniors'

There was a scare in Longmeadow Tuesday night after reports of someone with a rifle was hiding in a backyard. Police found a high schooler with a fake gun participating in a game called “senior assassin,” a tradition for many high school seniors across the country. The game is usually played with water guns to squirt players to eliminate them from the game.

Longmeadow Police Capt. Carl Mazzaferro told Western Mass News Police were aware the tradition would take place prior, but they urged players to be cautious, and had this advice for seniors:

“There are Super Soakers out there. My kids have them. They’re bright orange. You can’t miss them. They have all different types of colors. Please don’t paint them black. Don’t make them look like anything that they’re not,” Mazzaferro said.

'West Springfield virtual town council meeting the latest to face ‘Zoom bomb,’'

An FBI-investigation is underway after hackers brought an early end to a West Springfield Town Council this meeting earlier this week. The hackers ‘Zoom-bombed’ the virtual meeting with graphic images.

“We shut off our local access channel right away we were able to shut off Facebook live where we stream right away so those who stayed on Zoom were certainly subjected to that unfortunate behavior,” City council president Brian Griffin told Western Mass News.

The FBI said they cannot comment on the investigation.

'Agawam officer continues to recover after being struck by a car Thursday'

The day after being struck by a car in front of the Agawam middle school Thursday, Lt. Anthony Grasso sits down with Western Mass News for an exclusive one on one interview.

“I am so grateful that I am still here today. I can tell you right now that I am extremely sore,” Grasso said.

As he recovers at home, Grasso received support, and food from his community.

“Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart from my family. We can’t, I can’t thank you enough. And thanks for the thoughts and prayers. You guys are the absolute best and I plan on recovering and hopefully be back out there soon,” Grasso said.

Grasso reminds everyone to slow down when driving through construction zones of any kind.