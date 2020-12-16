AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of wreaths laid on the graves of veterans in Agawam for Wreaths Across America.
Ahead of Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, thousands of wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans in Agawam Wednesday morning to honor our fallen heroes.
The annual event looks a little different this year due to the pandemic.
“We’ve made it our goal to honor every veteran with a wreath at Christmas time,” Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America Gina Willette said.
Willette called this cemetery a sacred space.
She said her dedication to honoring veterans stems from her love for her grandparents, who are buried at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. She and her husband recently took a day trip by car to lay wreaths on their graves there.
But Wednesday, she helped lay the 7,938 wreaths at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, all of which were sponsored by the community.
“It’s very important because if you stop remembering the veteran if you stop saying their name, then they’re forgotten,” Willette explained. “And that’s something that we don’t ever want to happen.”
While they typically have over 1,000 volunteers to lay the wreaths, this year due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, they only had 49 to lay them all down.
“But we were still successfully able to honor our veterans, and every veteran had their name read out loud, put a wreath, give a salute, and honor them,” Willette said.
While social distancing with masks on and wreaths in hand, the job was done in just a little more than two hours.
“This year, things look different, and we had to go with the flow and make sure that we were following all of the guidelines, but yet still respecting our veterans and honoring them,” Willette explained.
