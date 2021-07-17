AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Wreaths Across America’s 'Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour', made a stop in Agawam Saturday to honor veterans and supporters. The mobile exhibit is meant to spread the word about WAA.
The organization was founded back in 1992, their mission is to assure that every veteran gets a wreath at Christmas Time.
"We want to respect and honor our veterans that gave us our freedom and recognize them at Christmas time," said Anthony Leroux, WAA event organizer.
If you'd like to donate you can head to Wreaths Across America’s website.
