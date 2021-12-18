AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Hundreds from our area gathered for the return of Wreaths Across America at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam Saturday morning.
Western Mass News spoke to local families who came out to lay wreaths in honor of the men and women who have served for our country.
“I really enjoyed it, very respectful,” remarked Tim Isbell of Feeding Hills.
8,500 wreaths were laid at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam on Saturday to honor fallen servicemen and women.
“My father was a veteran. He is not buried here, but I know other people who are buried here and I come here to honor the service they have done to help keep us a free country,” said Barbara Wogciachowski of Agawam.
“My uncle Jim is buried up in the cemetery, so we laid a wreath for him and we also went and visited two other graves,” Donna Isbell of Feeding Hills said.
The ceremony in Agawam was one of the thousands run nationwide by Wreaths Across America.
“We wanted to honor them and other veterans today who sacrificed for us so that we can have the life that we lead now, which is freedom,” Sam Grudgen of Belchertown told Western Mass News.
Local families paid their respects from all across western Massachusetts. Alice Eckert from Chicopee told us that this was the first time she laid a wreath for her husband.
“John was an Army veteran, disabled Army vet, great husband, battled cancer until COVID came and now he is here,” she said.
Active Air Force members also showed up on Saturday to honor those who served before them.
“I definitely think it was emotional, humbling as well,” Rachel Ostiguy, a U.S. Air Force member from Nebraska told us.
Meanwhile, preparations for next year are already underway.
“Today through January 14th, the Wreaths Across America in Maine at the headquarters is actually doubling every sponsorship, so if somebody sponsors 5 wreaths today through January 14th, we are actually going to get 10,” Gina Willette, the organization's location coordinator, said.
The wreaths will be displayed until January 18th.
