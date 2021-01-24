AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wreaths with a reason is kicking off their sixth year.
The group just finished their Valentine’s Day collection, and all the proceeds from the sale will go towards an organization that helps victims of sex trafficking.
“But we make wreaths for every season, you name it, and we will make a wreath for it,” Wreaths with a Reason founder Maryann Dietschler said.
Valentine’s Day is just three weeks away, and Wreaths with a Reason just finished up their festive collection.
All the proceeds from the wreaths go to Amirah, an organization aimed at helping survivors of sex trafficking.
“Right now they have two safe houses, one in Massachusetts and one in Connecticut. And women can go there and spend two years there, so they come out of that life that they were in bondage to, and they have spiritual counseling, physical help, emotional support,” Dietschler explained.
During their Christmas sales, the group raised $6,000.
“Our total since I started that we’ve sent in is almost $85,000,” Dietschler said.
Dietschler said the Valentine's Day wreath marks the beginning of their sixth year. This year they hope to reach their goal of $100,000.
"Which to me is just amazing with four or five volunteers working pretty hard, just effortlessly for this cause,” Dietschler said.
The group meets every Monday to create the wreaths. Dietschler said they volunteer their time because the cause is very close to their heart.
“They want to do something. They don't just want to send money in. They want to do something and be part of it. So, they donate their time, their energy, their creativity, and they get more creative as every week goes by,” Dietschler said.
Deitscheler is offering contactless deliveries amid the pandemic, and more information can be found on their website.
