AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local Agawam woman is selling wreaths this holiday season, and the proceeds go towards organizations that help restore the lives of victims of sex trafficking.
“The idea that a child can be sold for money is just heartbreaking, so we do what we can,” founder of Wreaths with a Reason Maryann Dietschler said.
Six years ago, Dietschler, an Agawam resident, founded Wreaths with a Reason.
She started with the mission to create at least one wreath a month and have the money go towards an organization that helps survivors of sex trafficking.
That mission has since grown.
“Six years later I'm selling probably 30 wreaths a month. I have five volunteers that work with me and so far we sent $80,000 to rescue women and children from sex trafficking,” Dietschler said.
One local volunteer shared why she got involved with Wreaths with a Reason.
“I just can't imagine if that was my life, that I would hope that would be people out there helping to free me from that life,” volunteer Laurie Jameson said.
The wreaths are not just for this holiday season; they are made year-round.
“Even Saint Patrick's Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter, spring, summer, any holiday, Veteran’s Days, we make wreaths,” Dietschler said.
All the proceeds from the wreaths go towards two organizations, Operation Underground Railroad and Amirah.
“We will probably send about $5,000 to the charity,” Dietschler said. “It's a God-given talent and I put it to use, not for my benefit but help others.”
Wreaths can be ordered online and shipped to your home, or Dietschler can deliver locally, or she has a contactless option to pick up outside her home.
