AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, Western Mass News spoke with Mary Anne Dietschler, who started the Wreaths with a Reason organization.
They make and sell items like wreaths and wall art and donate their profits to organizations that rescue and rehabilitate victims of sex trafficking.
The annual spring and summer wreath event will be held next Saturday, May 1 at 281 Elm Street in Agawam from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
After giving $50,000 to Operation Underground Railroad, they decided to make their efforts a little more local by concentrating near home.
“So I found an organization that is based in Boston area, and they operate safe homes where women can go for two years, and they will get physical help, dental help, and counseling. They’ll get spiritual guidance; they'll get vocational training, Dietschler said.
The organization Wreaths with a Reason supports is called Amira. They also support the Connecticut Underground.
Dietschler said sex trafficking has become even more dangerous since the pandemic, and people often assume it only happens in a third-world country however, it can occur anywhere.
