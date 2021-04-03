Mass. State Police were called to a serious crash along I-91 in Holyoke Saturday afternoon

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and another has been seriously injured following an afternoon crash in Holyoke.

Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to a crash involving a wrong-way driver around 12 p.m. Saturday along Interstate 91.

An initial investigation reportedly indicates that a 2005 Mercedes-Benz was heading southbound on the northbound side of the highway when it hit a 2013 Honda Civic head-on in the left lane.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 69-year-old Holyoke woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

