HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and another has been seriously injured following an afternoon crash in Holyoke.
Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to a crash involving a wrong-way driver around 12 p.m. Saturday along Interstate 91.
An initial investigation reportedly indicates that a 2005 Mercedes-Benz was heading southbound on the northbound side of the highway when it hit a 2013 Honda Civic head-on in the left lane.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 69-year-old Holyoke woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
