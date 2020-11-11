NATICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Mass Pike early Wednesday morning.
According to State Police, a trooper observed a wrong-way driver going west on the eastbound side of I-90 in Newton shortly after 3 a.m. The vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed and weaving in and out of traffic.
A second trooper effectively deployed a tire deflation device because of the danger to the public. However, before the wrong-way driver stopped, the vehicle struck an ambulance in the area of Exit 13 in Natick.
Police say two ambulance personnel from Vital Ambulance and the male wrong-way driver were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The wrong-way driver suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition. The two ambulance personnel suffered minor injuries.
The patient in the ambulance was taken to Tufts Medical Center with potential minor injuries.
The eastbound side of the highway was shut down at Exit 13 but reopened just before 6 a.m.
State Police are continuing to investigate and are expected to release more information later Wednesday.
