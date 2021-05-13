WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Westfield State University is honoring their graduating 2020 and 2021 classes. Several ceremonies are being held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield for both undergraduate and graduate students.
Thursday’s ceremony was extra special for one graduate who wasn't able to have a ceremony last year due to COVID restrictions, but she went right to work in the battle against COVID-19.
"After I 'graduated' I still worked at the hospital and I picked up a side job at a nursing home to help out and then I was also working at the Jackson lab in Farmington, CT. So I was working about 60 hours a week, but I was just doing my part in every which way," graduate Kelli Fletcher said.
Fletcher now works in Boston at Northeastern University with COVID testing and research. Fletcher said today's ceremony was important to close the chapter on her college career. Westfield State graduation ceremonies will continue Friday.
