SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The live WWE Road to WrestleMania event scheduled for this Saturday at the MassMutual Center has been rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
The live event will now be held on Saturday, November 7 and all original tickets will be honored.
The MassMutual Center box office asks that anyone with any questions reach out to them via phone Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at (413) 787-6600 or email at mmcticketoffice@mgmspringfield.com as the lobby is closed until further notice.
