HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, the superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment will be just down the road in Hartford for this week's edition of Friday Night Smackdown.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, World Wrestling Entertainment and its superstars, such as Drew McIntyre, had to pivot away from the normal way of doing things. Instead of global tours, there were about 16 months of weekly performances in front of an empty arena or virtual fans.
"We always said our fans were our secret sauce of the product. They are what makes WWE so special. It was proven when we didn't have the fans, right at the height of the pandemic. When every other sports and entertainment company shut down, we kept pushing ahead to give the world an escape every single week,” McIntyre explained.
However, this past summer, McIntyre and his fellow stars finally hit the road again and played to live fans across the U.S. and abroad.
"The adrenaline rush, the passion of the fans really allow you to perform at a different level. These past four or five months of having the fans back have been unbelievable,” McIntyre explained.
This Friday night, the Scotland-native will be part of a live broadcast of smackdown in Hartford, CT. It will mark the first WWE show in Hartford in nearly two years and McIntyre said it’s a show for all ages.
"We're a PG-rated product. We've got something for everyone, the youngest kid or the oldest adult, young at heart. A lot of people will say ‘Well, it's just for guys.’ Well, 40-percent of our audience is female…Whatever you think of the WWE, it's probably not accurate,” McIntyre said.
Friday Night SmackDown broadcasts live from the XL Center in Hartford tomorrow night. Bell time is 7:45 p.m. and some tickets are still available.
You can also watch the show tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on FOX 6.
