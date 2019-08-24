WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday in Wilbraham at Spec Pond and he has some wise words to share.
It was an exciting day for a man who has experienced so much.
"I can't believe I am a 100 I feel like I may be 70."
Born in 1919 World War II vet Paul Camrye celebrating his 100th birthday with friends and family.
"Everybody that I love is here," he explained to us.
Dozens of people came out to celebrate at Spec Pond in Wilbraham Saturday afternoon.
"I am so lucky as I keep thanking the lord I'm so lucky."
Paul tells Western Mass News, although he misses his wife he is thrilled with the loved ones that surround him.
"I am so blessed to have to have all the relatives and friends."
At his big birthday bash Paul was given a coin from the year he was born.
State Representative Angelo Puppolo gave Paul another special gift.
"I am here to present him with an official citation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," Puppolo said.
After a 100 years, Paul says the reason why he is so health is because..
"I think I attribute it to not drinking I never had a beer in my life. The strongest drink I have ever had is ginger ale."
And of course..
"It's just loving each other that's the main thing you, your heart, to love each other that's the main thing."
