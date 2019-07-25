WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three yaks were on the loose in West Springfield for part of the day Thursday after officials said they got out of their pen from a local alpaca farm.
The owner of those three yaks told Western Mass News that he didn’t even know they got out until someone called him and said they were on the loose.
"The wandering days are now ended," said Michael Tierney, owner of Maple Brook Alpaca Farm.
Tierney said he has owned these three yaks for about two years.
"Apparently, they are wanderers because I fenced in a big area they are wandering around. They must have found a hole in the fence and off they went," Tierney added.
The three yaks made a brave bolt from the Westfield farm and ended up near Bearhole Reservior in West Springfield..
Police said they were first spotted Wednesday night.
"Someone from the environmental committee was out hiking and spotted the yaks," said West Springfield Police Lt. Joseph LaFrance.
However, this isn't the first time the yaks got loose.
"They escaped last week for the first time. I was on Cape Cod for the week. I put them back in and my fault, I didn’t discover where they got out. They got out again, I think a few days ago, and I got a call yesterday that they were in Bearhole in West Springfield," Tierney explained.
West Springfield Animal Control headed down to help Tierney safely corral the yaks, while a group of runners watched the whole ordeal.
"My friend Kim just happened to look up. She thought she saw some stumps in the woods and as we got closer, the stumps were moving, so yeah, those were the yaks, so then we saw some DPW guys searching in the woods and came over and called animal control," said Josh gravel-blaney
Tierney is now making sure the yaks don’t make a run for it again.
"We are setting up a smaller area that is going to be well fenced in and at least get them here at a safe spot and when I have time, I'll go out and try to discover where they get out of," Tierney added.
Tierney said he used to own about 300 alpacas and wanted to add yaks to his farm. He noted that with help from a friend, he will be using a trailer to bring the yaks back to their home.
