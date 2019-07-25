HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yankee Candle Founder, Michael J. "Mike" Kittredge II has died at the age of 67-years-old.
He passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Wednesday evening after a brief illness while being surrounded by his loved ones.
Kittredge was born in Holyoke on February 1st in 1952 to his parents James "Jim" Kittredge and Jean (Golota) Kittredge.
When Kittredge was only 2-years-old the family decided to move to South Hadley where he attended Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke.
He graduated from South Hadley High School in 1970 and was able to earn an Associate's Degree from Holyoke Community College in 1973 before graduating from UMass Amherst.
He finished his higher education when he was received an honorary Ph.D. from UMass Amherst in 2002.
Kittredge is best known for being the entrepreneurial founder of Yankee Candle Company that he began in his family home in 1969.
His scented candles took the marketplace by storm, selling thousands of different scented candles every year.
Through his innovated expertise he was able to make the company's Deerfield flagship store one of the most-visited attractions in all of Massachusetts.
The Kittredge family, the Kringle Candle Company, and the Farm Table restaurant would like their privacy to respected at this very difficult time.
There are no public calling hours or funeral services planned at this time.
The family requests that all donations be made to any of the organizations mentioned above.
