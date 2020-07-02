DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After three months of being closed, the popular western Mass. attraction - Yankee Candle Village - is finally back open. The doors reopened this week, with coronavirus guidelines in place.
The candles are on the shelves, and the lights are back on at Yankee Candle Village in Deerfield.
"We worked with a small team for probably a solid month to get this 90,000 square foot store up to compliance. Really to make sure that when our guests and our employees re-entered back into our business, that they had a safe and worry-free shopping experience," said Yankee Candle's Wade Bassett.
Opening their doors this week, Yankee Candle is welcoming both customers and employees with coronavirus guidelines in place.
"We're requiring masks, we are cleaning the store pretty much every hour in some areas, we're cleaning them," he said. "All the touchpoints after every single guest goes through."
Bassett told Western Mass News they've even surpassed the state required guidelines.
"Our company raised the bar and said if these are the standards, we're going to take them a little bit further," he said. "We're doing things here in the store that isn't required."
With nearly 30 sanitation stations throughout the village, Bassett told Western Mass News safety and comfort are the top priorities.
"There are two folks greeting guests, we're wiping down the carts sanitizing," he said. "We have socially distance stickers on the floors to continuously remind our guests. We are offering actual masks for our guests if they come in, and they need one."
Open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the village will be limiting the total number of guests and employees to 720 people, and while many sections in the store are open, waxworks, and food service areas are closed, for now.
"Those are guidelines that we are following from our state and our local company as well. We're going to be opening up those very soon, but again we're taking small steps to open up our store first, and then we'll work on opening up our other areas," Bassett explained.
