SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Yarde Tavern in South Hadley has been back in business for just over a week following a fire that forced them to shut their doors.
With Mother’s Day and college graduations in the days ahead, the restaurant is looking forward to the hustle and bustle.
“I'm going forget about the past. We are going think towards the future and we are just excited to be open for Mother's Day," said Yarde Tavern general manager Marco Carreira.
The Yarde Tavern has been back to serving customers, after fire in an apartment located above the restaurant forced it to close for several weeks.
The incident not only devastated customers and Carreira, but he said the closure hurt his business, especially since they were closed during Easter, one of their most popular days.
“Unfortunately, like I said, for me being Catholic, it’s a great holiday for us, but we just had to close. We just didn’t know what would happen," Carreira added.
However, with a busy weekend ahead, they expect to make up what they lost.
The Yarde Tavern told Western Mass News with Mother's Day just days away, they’ve already made dozens of reservations and they are getting ready for the big crowds.
“I'm going to have to do the food order today and get everything for Mother's Day weekend. Mother's Day is going to be booming here. We are sold out for spots in our 10 o’clock reservations and then our 12, we have a few spots left and as well as 2 o'clock," Carreira noted.
Carreria added that they are expecting some last minute reservations, so they are prepared to sell out.
They are also booked for reservations with UMass students and their families who will be celebrating graduation this weekend .
“Friday night, we are completely sold out for reservations, Saturday morning as well. We have a few spots as well for Saturday evening dinner reservations," Carreira said.
Carreria and his staff are extremely thankful they still have the support of the community and that their comeback was far greater than their setback.
They plan on being closed on Monday to give employees a break and to paint.
“Finally relieved, finally to see all the customers coming back. The community has been great and since we’ve been open we’ve just been busy very busy. We love it," Carreira said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.