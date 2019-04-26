SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a fire damaged parts of a popular South Hadley restaurant, the business is finally opening their doors again.
It’s been just over two weeks since the Yarde Tavern in South Hadley was forced to close after a fire in an upstairs apartment, but as of Friday, they are back open for business
"Finally, finally, finally, finally we get to serve this great community, surrounding communities. We are super excited. I had my guys in here yesterday prepping. They’re super excited to be back to work," said owner Marco Carreira.
Carriera has owned the Yarde Tavern in South Hadley since 2008. He told Western Mass News that he’s never had to shut business down for more than a day.
However, a fire in an upstairs apartment earlier this month forced them to close their doors for two weeks.
"We thought there was just a little bit of damage until there was a pipe leaking down from the upstairs and it made matters worse downstairs. That was the hold up. Originally, I wanted to be open a few after, but that didn’t happen. The hardest thing was on the Wednesday before Easter was calling all our reservations and unfortunately, telling them we couldn’t be open. I’ve been in the business 25 years and that was a hard phone call to make," Carreira explained.
Carreira said that they wouldn't be here today without the quick response of the South Hadley Fire Department, community support, and his hardworking employees.
Now, the Yarde Tavern is ready for a busy re-opening.
"Friday night and I've already gotten six to seven phone calls for reservations. People are excited. Phones still going off now and we’re going to fill up. This place will be busy tonight. We’re excited," Carreira added.
