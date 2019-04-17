SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A South Hadley restaurant is continuing efforts to reopen following a fire last week.
Yarde Tavern was forced to temporarily close after fire broke out at an apartment above the restaurant.
The restaurant said in a Facebook post that they will remain closed through the rest of the week, which will impact Easter brunch plans for some.
They noted that they want to make sure that things get done right the first time, rather than rushing for a reopening.
Those with Easter brunch reservations are being contacted so that they make arrangements elsewhere.
Yarde Tavern hope to be reopen by the middle of next week.
