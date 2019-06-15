AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An art show kicked off today in Agawam all organized by a 9-year-old boy.
It was Amir Henry's second annual art show at 'The Tank' at the American Legion.
Charlene Henry, the mother of the young artist expressed how she felt towards his art galleries.
"One day he came to me and said mom I want to put on an art show, and I said okay," Charlene Henry explained.
He's an aspiring artist and his parents said they couldn't be more proud of him.
"I'm just trying to support his dream," Charlene Henry said.
Amir's mother said he plans to take more art classes this summer, so he can host another art show in the near future.
