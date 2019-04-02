NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The future of a popular candy store in Northampton is now in the hands of its new 18 year old owner and he wants people know Captain Candy's will remain "old school".
Step inside Captain Candy and the smell of sweet, sugary gummies fills the air, while the bright comic book colors catch your attention.
However, something sweet that sticks out to most is the stores new owner: 18-year-old Levi Smith.
"I said I'm going to go for it, so I sent an email to Nolan, asked him for more information, and from there, it's gone from there and now, we are here," Smith explained.
After a meeting, former owner Nolan Anaya said it was a no-brainer to hand the keys over to Smith, but it's still crazy to him that an 18 year old is taking over the business he built nearly 10 years ago.
"[You're giving this store over to Levi, who is 18 years old] I know don't remind me. It's wonderful to see the next generation taking over. He clearly has interest in business and this is the perfect first business for someone like him to take over," Anaya added.
While age might set the two apart, their passion for candy and business is something they both agree on.
"Candy is a total time machine. If you do a candy store right, when people come in and take a look and see things they haven't seen before, like Pop Rocks and bottles with the juice in them, it brings you back to a different time and it gives you an opportunity to, sort of, relive positive memories," Anaya said,
What makes Captain Candy so unique is some the candies they sell, such as Pop Rocks and candy cigarettes - ones that you can't get at a regular candy store.
While Smith learns the ins and outs of the candy business, he said that he will continue to keep in contact with Anaya for any advice on how to keep this standout shop a success.
