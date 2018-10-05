SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man has been charged after another man was shot in Springfield Friday afternoon.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the victim was shot around 3 p.m. Friday on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, who was identified as 18-year-old Emmanuel Sanchez has been charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Breaking and entering into a dwelling in the commission of a felony
- Larceny from a dwelling
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.