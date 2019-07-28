CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were able to find 13-year-old Breeana Walter from Chicopee.
Walter ran away from home early Saturday morning around 1 a.m.
There is no report on where she was found or how they were able to locate her, but Chicopee Police Department want to thank the public for sharing.
