HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We introduced you to 9-year-old Orion Shearer last month, a little boy from Holyoke with a mission to save the environment, and help kids in the hospital.
He started his own company called ODS Recycling, picking up cans and bottles to keep the streets clean.
For months, he also collected and donated soda tabs to give back to Shriner's Hospital.
Now, he's back in action, holding a party Sunday to pull tabs off of more cans he's collecting, all to give back to his community.
"I feel better, because," Orion tells us. "I'm giving back to the community. I know I'm doing something important for people."
Orion says that you can help out by donating directly, or his company can pick up your cans.
