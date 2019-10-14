EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It started as a way to share goodness in the community, by a little librarian who's only 10-years-old.
There's nothing that 10-year-old, Kate Powell loves more than getting lost in a good book.
"If I get into a book, it's really hard to get me out of it!" Kate said.
And last month, she decided to use her love for reading to inspire others, by creating space kids could come to get books for free.
"I kept seeing them online and everywhere so I thought hey that's cool!" Kate said.
What started as a few books on a table on their front lawn has transformed into an entire corner of their yard dedicated to spreading Kate's love for reading with other children.
"So we started with the box on the tree and the table and they loved it!" Kate explained.
And as the popularity of Kate's lending library grew so did her collection.
"We're getting a lot of donations lately since we sent out the reminder. Like boxes of books, it's just amazing!" Kate said.
Kate's mom, Jane Powell told Western Mass News seeing her daughter's dream become a reality has been a rewarding experience especially knowing all that she's been through.
"She took something that happened to her and turned it around," Jane said.
Two years ago, Kate lost her father, Erik in a battle with cancer and through her little library, she's putting a lesson he taught her into practice.
"Every night he would sit down on my bed or couch and just read to me. He always said if you read you can do anything! And you really can because reading is such a big part of life," Kate said.
And as her library grows his memory lives on.
"It's a great way to honor her dad and her love for reading...and just her kindness!" Jane noted.
"I love doing little acts of kindness and my birthday is March 3rd so 3:3 and proverbs 3:3 is cultivating kindness," Kate explained.
A motto that's at the center of Kate's lending library.
