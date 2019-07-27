SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield girl is raising money in hopes to join her teammates to represent U.S.A this fall during the International Dance Organization's World Hip Hop Championship.
11-year-old Karielys Rivera was the only team member from western Mass.
She's made the team and hopes to travel to Germany in October to compete.
Her mother, Ilka Marelys Colon said the two immigrated to the U.S. from Puerto Rico and that they couldn't be happier to represent their country.
"I'm very proud, very proud that we're going to represent America that we're going to represent the country that opened their arms and let me have a family here.... and um very proud, super proud," Colon explained.
Mom said the goal is to raise $3,000 for each of them to go to Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.