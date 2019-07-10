PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for help in locating another local teen.
17-year-old Trinity Swegel is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes.
She is approximately 5'2" and 120 lbs.
She is known to have a 'Band-Aid' shaped birthmark on her left upper ribs.
Swegel was last seen wearing blue jeans, white converse sneakers, and a white t-shirt with a black sweatshirt.
She was last seen in the area of First and East Street in Pittsfield.
Police are also looking for 13-year-old boy, Chase Tarjick. Click here for more information.
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking the public if they have seen this teen or known of her whereabouts to please contact that department at (413)-448-9700.
