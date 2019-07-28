SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 91-year-old driver is lucky to be left unharmed today after the vehicle she was driving traveled into a backyard pool on Weymouth Street in Springfield this morning.
Captain Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, tells Western Mass News they were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived they found a 2003 Mercury Sable in a swimming pool in the backyard of 39 Weymouth St.
"...Female operator whom lived across the street at 48 Weymouth lost control of her vehicle while backing up and backed across the street between two houses through bushes and a wooden fence and into the pool," explains Tetreault.
We're told that's when a neighbor came to her aid and was able to rescue her from the vehicle in the pool.
"She was checked and said she was not injured," says Tetreault.
He adds that it is 'amazing' she did not suffer any injuries in this accident.
Also amazingly...
"Nothing significant as far as damage goes, some bushes, and too a stockade and fence," Tetreault reports.
He says it didn't look like there was any damage to the pool either.
Further details about the accident itself weren't immediately available.
The vehicle has since been removed from the pool.
