LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of Ludlow residents lined the streets to commemorate those on Memorial Day by honoring the servicemen and women who died serving our country.
On Monday morning tributes to our fallen service men and women were truly special.
They started the parade with a tribute to veterans and the national anthem.
Dozens of floats created by local businesses and organizations were decorated in red white and blue as they drove and some even danced down the streets.
This year's Memorial Day Parade was led by veteran Charlie Santos, Ludlow's veteran of the year.
Santos fought in World War II from 1942-1945.
In 1944 he was injured and received the purple heart.
Western Mass News caught up with the local hero right after he walked the parade route.
"This is natural I've seen this so many times I've marched in it. I've been a member of the Ludlow Lions Club for 67 years so today I marched at the beginning but I got tired and I started riding," Santos explained.
Santos said he walked the majority of the parade.
Keep in mind he's about to turn 101 this September!
