19-year-old wanted in connection to murder in Puerto Rico arrested in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man wanted in connection to a murder in Puerto Rico was taken into custody Tuesday morning by members of the Springfield Police Department.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that 19-year-old Victor Crespo-Estrella was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant around 7:00 a.m. at an apartment located on the 0-100 block of Armory Street.
A warrant had been issued for Crespo-Estrella's arrest by the Aibontio Superior Court in Puerto Rico.
Crespo-Estrella is set to be extradited back to Puerto Rico to face homicide charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.