10-year-old with muscular dystrophy in need of wheelchair accessible van.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An update to a story Western Mass News first brought you at the end of May.
A 10-year-old boy from Monson is in need of a wheelchair accessible van.
Jason Harris has muscular dystrophy.
He has a motorized wheelchair that allows him the independence to get around on his own, but his parents don't have the proper van to transport him in it.
Jason's physical therapist, who organized a fundraiser, tells Western Mass News they found a van, but are still about $5,000 short.
If you would like to help Jason out, you can click or tap here to make a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.