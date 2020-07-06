SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yellow Cab of Springfield is back open for business the owner says, and they're once again serving customers all week long.
Western Mass News heard from the owner, Fara Bahrehmand Monday afternoon.
The business stopped operations back in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.
Fara told us since they've opened back up their phone has been ringing as word of mouth spreads.
"We started in the morning, people figured it out and the phones were ringing, so we got busier later on. The more people knew about us being open, the more calls we've been receiving," Fara explained.
There are some new healthy and safety precautions in place.
"All of the vehicles that are on the road there's a plastic partisan which separates the back from the front," notes Fara.
He says a customer can pay with cash or credit card but..
"They have to give it to the driver through the window," Fara notes.
This way if it's a credit card, the driver can swipe or insert it into the machine and hand it back through the window.
Other precautions the company has put into place are as follows:
"Drivers should have face masks on. They have sanitizers; spray the back seat, door handles, multiple times a day. And windows should be at least half open for air flow," notes Fara.
He says they're trying to minimize any contact as much as possible between the driver and the customer(s).
"No one is allowed to sit in the front seat, so limit of 3 customers in the sedans," Fara notes.
For their minivans, he says the limit is 5 customers.
While Yellow Cab is back open all week long again, they have new hours.
"5 a.m. to 9 p.m. at night. This is 7 days a week," Fara says.
If you're looking to book a cab ride with Yellow Cab, give them a call at 413-739-9999.
