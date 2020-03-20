SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yellow Cab in Springfield is making changes amid coronavirus concerns.
Yellow Cab President Fara Bahrehmand told Western Mass News that their services are temporarily closing for two weeks, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Bahrehmand noted that the move was "due to the current public conditions and the safety of our customers, drivers, and staff, involving the COVID-19 virus."
The company explained that if the situation worsens, the closing may need to be extended.
