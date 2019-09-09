SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Late Summer weather is not taking the sting out of the local bee population.
While this is normally the time of year when, traditionally, there is more bee activity, entomologists say this year, their numbers are greater then ever thanks to Mother Nature.
Yellow jackets are what greeted Sarah Blanchard's husband when he went inside his shed this weekend.
"My husband discovered it a couple of days ago when he went to put our bikes back in the shed and decided that wasn't a good idea," Wilbraham resident Sarah Blanchard tells us.
His description, accurate.
"He goes, 'There's a bees nest as big as my head in the shed'," explained Blanchard.
With little Mila and a newborn at home, getting rid of the yellow jacket nest becomes a big safety issue.
Entomologist Bob Russell with American Pest Solution in Springfield says 'tis the season.
"We call this emergency response season," says Russell.
But he tells Western Mass News this year is busier then ever.
"This season's been perfect weather for them. Stable high temperatures. Very little rain. The rain's been at the end of the day or overnight when they're not really working anyway," said Russell.
Basically, Russell says most days have been great work days for yellow jackets.
"This time of year, nest population is very high. You're talking three to 500 individuals in a nest. We're talking very, very aggressive," stated Russell.
A common myth: when the nights get cooler, days get shorter, and yellow jackets get a bit crazed.
"That's an easy thing to tie it to, 'Oh, the season is getting shorter and they're getting nervous'. No, no. The number of bees has just escalated so high. There's so much more activity, that it just seems like they're more anxious, but there's just more of them," noted Russell.
Russell says they can make a home anywhere, like inside a sofet.
So what should you watch out for?
Look for, what he calls, traffic, and don't approach.
Often, lookouts will sense you coming.
"Believe it or not, when you walk up to a nest, the air current gets their way before you, because, as you're walking forward, you're pushing air. They feel that air. They become alarmed and, as soon as they're there, they're going to sting you," added Russell.
The sprays, he says, often don't get up into the nest.
So for safety sake, he suggests staying away and consulting a licensed professional.
Russell says the single worst thing a homeowner can do is to try to plug the hole to a nest.
Not only is it dangerous, but when attached to a house, it could force them to scramble and head inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.