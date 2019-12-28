NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to a story you will only see on Western Mass News.
A championship basketball from 1954 resurfaces after going missing at a Northampton restaurant more than 30 years ago.
Western Mass News sat down with one of the team's players about what it means to have this local treasure back.
((Pkg))
Sports memorabilia fills the walls at joe's cafe in northampton.
From college pennants and pga flags -- to photos of high school sports teams.
But there's one piece of sporting equipment that's been a staple at the local pizza shop for decades.
02:26 i can confidently say that will be the oldest piece of sports memorabilia (meaghan)
This silver painted basketball belonged to the northampon ymca boys 1954 championship basketball team.
50:24 it doesn’t bounce anymore. It had it years (george)
83-year-old george symborski not only played on the team, but started it with nine of his other friends.
George symborski
Southampton
51:39 very successful. We played all the time in the winter and outside in the snow so we were really good. At that time we didn’t have the three point shot line, and if we had the three point line we would have been unbelievable. We had wonderful outside shooters
In 1954 -- the team won the championship game against the west springfield y.
And this shiny basketball was their trophy.
50:35 it was painted silver. The reason it was painted silver is we won the tournament and there was no trophy to give to us so the weightlifters down at the y presented us a ball and we painted it. After we won the game after that they had us sign the basketball (george)
A town favorite and popular spot among the teammates -- the ball was put on display at joe's cafe.
But in 1986 -- it went missing.
Until a month ago -- when owner meaghan sullivan found it.
Meaghan sullivan
Owner, joe’s cafe
00:15 i’ve been chipping away at cleaning out the basement and i think i might have even been looking for christmas decorations or something. Kind of dug behind and i look and i saw one basketball, just a regular basketball and then i kind of move that to the side and there it was. A silver basketball peaking out
00:43 i was like, oh thank god george is going to stop asking me about this. I found it finally!
54:10 i couldn’t believe it. Someone tapped me on the back shoulder and said here’s your ball. I harassed her all the time and said, “meaghan the ball is in the building somewhere.” she’d day, i’ll look for it and then she finally found it (george)
Sullivan tells western mass news this time they'll be putting it in a display case -- making sure it never goes missing again.
54:38 it’s a treasure. It brings tears to your eyes (george)
