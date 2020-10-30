SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Greater Springfield YMCA is hitting the dance floor for breast cancer awareness month.
Utilizing the Tower Square food court to make sure all the Zumbathon participants stayed 14 feet apart.
Dexter Johnson, president and CEO of the Greater Springfield YMCA, told Western Mass News that because of the pandemic, making sure you get checked is more important than ever.
"It's crucial for us to still be able to get out there and get those checks done as it relates to our medical history. They are just important for our well-being and maybe even more," Johnson added.
Johnson told us classes are limited and in a normal Zumba, the room cap is eight people, so if you want to sign-up, sign-up soon.
