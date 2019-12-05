SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, a new YMCA opened at Tower Square in Springfield.
A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting.
The YMCA relocated it's operations from their Chestnut Street location to Tower Square. It's a project that has been in the works for quite a few months now.
The YMCA said this is a fantastic opportunity for their organization to expand.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was also in attendence at the ceremony today.
The new YMCA features a wellness center, a learning center, and much more.
