SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As temperatures continue heating up, the CDC has announced new guidelines for summer camps. Updates include changes in social distancing, continued mask wearing, and recommendations for COVID-19 testing for campers.

“Well, number one, think as long as they can keep it safe. That's the key thing,” said Ronnie Williams of Springfield.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new COVID-19 safety guidance for summer camps. According to the agency, since vaccines are not yet authorized for children of all ages, mask wearing and social distancing must be put into effect, even if camp employees are vaccinated.

CDC's updated Covid-19 guidance for summer camps emphasizes getting vaccinated, wearing masks and staying distanced The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in newly updated guidance for summer camps that people who can get vaccinated against C…

The CDC is also recommending cohorting campers. Those in the same cohort should stay three feet apart and six feet apart while eating, drinking, or while with campers in a different group.

The CDC’s news recommendations don't necessarily affect the YMCA summer camps in western Massachusetts.

“The Department of Public Health is the organization in Massachusetts that certifies camps and so we need to follow Department of Public Health guidelines,” said Dexter Johnson, president of the YMCA of Greater Springfield.

Johnson told Western Mass News that the YMCA serves about 500 kids across western Massachusetts for their three camps in Springfield, Camp Weber in West Springfield, and Camp Stony Brook Acres in Wilbraham.

Johnson said last summer, camp looked a bit different and campers will have more opportunities this year, including transportation to Camp Weber, which closed down and couldn’t serve about 300 children due to those transportation restrictions.

“This summer, they’ll all be open again, so the transportation restrictions have become a little more workable and so we were able to make plans to move forward with opening Camp Weber,” Johnson noted.

Springfield residents told Western Mass News that safety is key in making summer camps happen.

“I think there's a lot of fear and I don’t think that we should be afraid, but we should be cautious,” said Cynthia Lage of Springfield.

Williams added, “…Explain that they’re there to have fun, but they still gotta be safe.”