WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yoga classes are returning to Stanley Park for eight sessions this spring.
The classes will be held Wednesday evenings from 5:30pm to 6:30pm May 5th through June 23rd on the Acre Lawn outside of the Pavilion Annex.
Certified instructor Jacqueline Funaro will lead the classes which is for all levels and people of all abilities.
Children 10 and up are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Guests are asked to bring their own yoga mats and to wear comfortable, stretchy clothes.
Donations to the park are welcome with a suggested amount of $5 per class. Classes are limited to 30 people and guests are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing when checking in. Classes will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
All participants must sign up prior to class by emailing a registration form to hmcewan@stanleypark.org. Registration forms are available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.