LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden Country Corrections York Street Industries program has changed their production focus since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Congressman Richard Neal toured York Street Industries with Sheriff Nick Cocchi.
Inmates in the program have been making re-usable medical gowns and face masks since March. The congressman said while the facility focuses on producing goods and supplies for government agencies.
"There's another story here about how they use their time. I think 74,000 face-masks. Personal protection equipment. Bunch of it went to Baystate Medical Center," Neal said.
York Street Industries primarily manufactures goods and services for government agencies, schools, municipalities, and hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.