WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While our galaxy has existed for billions of years, western Massachusetts is home to an astronomer who has only existed for 12 years. Meteorologist
Kaitlynn Goulette is a seventh grader, but she's also an amateur astronomer, an entrepreneur, and an extremely talented writer.
Her monthly newsletter, The Starry Scoop, features facts about space, as well as her own personal star gazing takeaways.
"I scroll through like different websites including NASA for different details about my three main subjects: current events in astronomy, historical events, and objects to look at in the sky,” Goulette explained.
Goulette told Western Mass News she started this newsletter in April after her school's astronomy club shut down due to COVID-19. While this is mostly a solo venture, she does receive a little bit of help.
"My good friend Richard Sanderson, he helps me with some informational facts and some editing like...’cuz I’m in seventh grade,” Goulette explained
Her telescope collection is impressive, but she has a very important message on how stargazing can help us experience a sense of unity during the pandemic.
"Even if you're not an astronaut, anyone can look at the sky, anyone can get a pair of binoculars or even use your unaided eye to look up, and everyone is under the same sky, so you're sharing this with everyone in the entire world,” Goulette noted.
Goulette has been featured in Time magazine and has spent time with famous astronomers, astronauts, and even the previous head of NASA. While she was certainly born to explore outer space, she hopes to do so from a very different view one day.
"I would love to be an astronaut, if I'm lucky enough. That would be really great,” Goulette noted.
To date, Goulette has published 10 editions and has approximately 150 subscribers. If you'd like to receive The Starry Scoop on a monthly basis, email starryscoop@gmail.com
